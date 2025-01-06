Tigress found dead in MP's Pench reserve; poaching suspected

Seoni (MP), Jan 6 (PTI) The carcass of a tigress, aged four to five years, was found in the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district with an official saying on Monday that it was suspected to be a case of poaching.

The carcass, which was 24 to 36 hours old, was found in the Kurai area of the reserve on Sunday, said the official.

PTR Deputy Director Rajneesh Singh said the tigress died due to electrocution and the carcass was found on the borders of Jirewada village and Mowgli Sanctuary of the reserve.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest unidentified poachers, he said.

Initial investigations have revealed an unsuccessful attempt was made to chop off the big cat's paws, Singh informed.

Poachers had laid live electric wire in the 12-metre-wide forest boundary adjoining the borders of Jirewada village, he said.

After a post-mortem, the carcass was disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines on Monday. PTI COR ADU RSY