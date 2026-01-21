Tigress found dead in Narmadapuram district, no foul play suspected

Narmadapuram (MP), Jan 21 (PTI) An adult tigress was found dead in Sontalai area under the Itarsi range of Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a forest official said.

The Divisional Forest Officer of the General Forest Division, Narmadapuram, stated that a big cat had been under observation for the past two days under the Narmadapuram Forest Division.

On Wednesday, she was found at the same location as the previous day, with no movement observed.

All organs were found intact during the postmortem, indicating no signs of poaching. To further confirm this, the Satpura Tiger Reserve’s dog squad also searched the surrounding area.

Viscera of the tigress will be sent to an authorised laboratory for examination to understand the exact cause of death.

Based on preliminary observations by the medical team, it appears that the tigress may have died due to a stomach infection. PTI COR MAS NSK