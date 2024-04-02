Tigress found dead in Pench reserve

Nagpur, Apr 2 (PTI) A tigress was found dead in Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities received information about the tigress vomiting and then falling unconscious by the side of a tourist track in compartment 531, East Kutumba beat of East Pench Range, around 6 pm on Monday.

When a team of officials reached the spot, she was found dead. All her external organs were intact and no injury was found on the body, said PTR Deputy Director Prabhu Nath Shukla in a press release.

Post-mortem was conducted but the cause of death was yet to determined, he said. PTI CLS KRK