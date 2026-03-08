Tigress found dead in Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) A tigress was found dead in the Khandar range of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, forest officials said.

The tigress, T-94, was about 10 years old.

Manas Singh, deputy director and deputy conservator of forests, Ranthambore Tiger Project-I, said its body was found by the forest staff during patrolling in the Ghoda Ghati area on Sunday morning.

He said the carcass was brought to the Rajbagh forest outpost, where a board of veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem in accordance with the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

"All body parts of the tigress were found intact during examination," Singh said. The preliminary cause of death appeared to be lung failure.

Samples were collected during the post-mortem and sent to a veterinary laboratory, and the exact cause of the death will be confirmed after the report is received, he said.