Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) A tigress was found dead in Mohammadi range under the south Kheri forest division here, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Sanjay Biswal, divisional officer, south Kheri forest division, told reporters that the tigress was found dead on Monday.

All its vital organs were found intact, he said.

An autopsy would be carried out to ascertain the cause of the death as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV