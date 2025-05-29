Tigress found dead under suspicious circumstances in Panna reserve in MP

Panna (MP), May 29 (PTI) A tigress was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Umarjhala beat of Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, a senior forest official said on Thursday.

The cause of death of the tigress, which was around 10 years old, is not clear as yet, said Garvit Gangwar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) North Forest Division.

"The carcass was disposed of as per guidelines after post mortem. Prima facie, it seems the death was caused by a fight with another tiger. Surveillance has been increased in the area, with special attention also being paid to the condition of other wild animals in the reserve," the official said. PTI COR MAS BNM