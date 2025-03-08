Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Bannerghatta biological park

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) The Bannerghatta biological park on Saturday announced that a six-year-old tigress named “Hima” gave birth to four cubs on February 14.

This was her second litter, they said.

According to the officials, “Hima” gave birth to her first litter in June 2024.

Both mother and cubs are healthy and are doing well.

They also said that eight-year-old Tigress named “Arunya” gave birth to her 1st litter with two cubs on February 16.

"These cubs were sired by White tiger “Veer” acquired from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai under the Animal Exchange Programme. Both the mother and cubs are healthy and are doing well," the Biological Park said, in a statement. PTI AMP ROH