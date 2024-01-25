Tigress killed in MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve

Umaria, Jan 25 (PTI) A two-year-old tigress has been killed by a male big cat in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, a forest official said on Thursday.

The tiger attacked the tigress after a fight on Tuesday, Manpur ranger Mukesh Ahirwar said.

Forest guards spotted the carcass of the tigress at around 9 am on Tuesday following which they informed senior officers.

The neck of the tigress was broken and nail injury marks were also found on the carcass which led to the conclusion that the feline was killed in a fight with a tiger, the official said.

After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per the norms, he added.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna and Sanjay Dubri. PTI COR MAS GK