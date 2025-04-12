Tigress kills boy in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

Umaria (MP), Apr 12 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was killed in an attack by a tigress in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) of Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place when the boy went to the forest area along with his grandfather to collect Mahua flowers, he said.

"The tigress hiding in the shrubs attacked the boy in Dhamokhar range of the tiger reserve," Forest Range Officer Vijay Shankar Shrivastava said.

The tigress dragged the boy to some distance, but left the body in a stream and escaped after villagers raised an alarm, he said.

However, the boy died by that time the villagers reached the place, he said.

A financial assistance of Rs eight lakh will be provided to the family of the boy as per the rules, he said. PTI COR ADU NP