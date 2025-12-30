Tigress Meghna gives birth to two healthy cubs at Jamshedpur zoo

Jamshedpur, Dec 30 (PTI) Meghna, a tigress at the Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) here, has given birth to two healthy cubs, zoo authorities said on Tuesday.

The cubs were born on November 27, but it was not disclosed immediately in keeping with established zoo protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of the big cats, TSZP said in a statement.

"The entire zoo family is delighted by this significant event, especially as no tiger births have taken place for a long period of time," it said.

"We are pleased to inform that both cubs are now stable and doing well, under continuous monitoring by the zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams," it added.

Meghna was named by zoo lovers of the city through a public contest organised by the TSZP.

The father of the cubs is Rudra, whose name was also selected by the public during the same contest.

Both Meghna and Rudra were brought to the park from the rescue centre at Gorewada in Nagpur.

Continuing the tradition of community participation, the zoo will soon launch another naming contest for the newest members of the tiger family. PTI BS MNB