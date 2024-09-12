Tigress released into NNTR ventures out, spotted near Gondia villages: Official

Gondia, Sep 12 (PTI) A tigress released in the core of Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve on April 11 has ventured out and has been spotted near residential areas on the outskirts of Gondia, a forest department official said on Thursday.

The tigress is among the three big cats that were released in NNTR on May 20 last year and April 11 this year after being radio collared, he said.

"These three big cats were given identity tags as NT-1, NT-2 and NT-3. Of them, NT-1 moved out of NNTR and entered neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. NT-2 has settled in the reserve itself. However, NT-3, which was released on April 11, had managed to get rid of the radio collar before being caught in Koka Wildlife Sanctuary some 60 kilometres away," the official said.

"NT-3 has again managed to break out and has been spotted in the forest near Gangazari, Kharra, Pangdi, Junewani and Dhakni. These villages are part of the corridor connecting Nagzira with Kanha towards Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Range Forest Officer Anil Kaushik told PTI all efforts are being made to ensure it doesn't go towards Madhya Pradesh.

"We also have to ensure there is no man-animal conflict in this case. Our VHF team, personnel from Special Tiger Protection Force and other forest department staff are monitoring the tigress' movement. We have also asked villagers there to not venture out in the night," Kaushik said. PTI COR BNM