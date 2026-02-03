Tigress ST-28 died in territorial fight between big cats in Sariska reserve, Rajasthan Assembly told

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday informed the assembly that tigress ST-28, found dead in Sariska Tiger Reserve on February 2, died following a territorial fight with another big cat.

Replying to a query by Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, Minister of State for Forests Sanjay Sharma said the death occurred due to a fight between two tigresses and the carcass was disposed of after postmortem examination in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

Forest officials had earlier stated that ST-28 was involved in a fight with tigress ST-14, her mother. ST-28 was around five years old, while ST-14 is over 11 years old, officials said.

Raising the issue, Jully asked whether any investigation was being conducted into the tigress's death.

He also sought details on the basis for demarcation of the Critical Tiger Habitat (CTH) in Sariska.

Sharma said the CTH was notified as per Supreme Court orders following the recommendations of a duly constituted committee.

The carcass of ST-28 was found on Monday morning near a stream during routine patrolling. The body was taken to Kalakadi forest post, where a medical team conducted the postmortem examination before cremating the carcass. PTI AG ARB ARB