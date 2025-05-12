Tigress that killed three women captured; search on for her cubs

Chandrapur, May 12 (PTI) The forest department in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday captured a tigress, days after she killed three women, officials said.

The tigress had killed the three women in Sindewahi range of Bramhapuri division on May 10, following which camera traps and live cameras were installed at the spot. After tracking the movements of the feline and identifying her, the team swung into action, they said.

After spotting the tigress, an expert shooter tranquilised her by firing a dart in Dongargaon area, following which the forest department staffers and the striped animal was captured by the forest staffers.

An operation has been launched to capture the sub-adult cubs of the tigress, a senior forest official said. PTI COR NP