Tigress tranquilised, rescued in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district

Bhandara, Apr 6 (PTI) A sub-adult tigress was tranquilised and rescued from the vicinity of a human settlement in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district, days after another big cat was captured in the district, an official said on Sunday.

The tigress was rescued on Saturday from an agricultural field in Gavrala village under the Lakhandur forest range.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sanjay Mendhe said that the tigress had been moving closer to residential areas for the past few days, sparking demands for its capture, he said.

The big cat killed a bovine animal in Gavrala village on Saturday. After being alerted, a team of forest officials reached the spot, tranquilised the wild animal and rescued it, he said.

Three days ago, a tigress was captured in the same forest range after she killed a farmer. PTI COR NR