Tigress translocated from Pench to Sahyadri reserve in Maharashtra to boost conservation

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A tigress has been translocated from the Pench Tiger Reserve to the Sahyadri Reserve in Maharashtra as part of an ongoing programme to strengthen conservation efforts and augment the big cat population in the Western Ghats, officials said on Friday.

She is the third tigress to be shifted to Sahyadri under the programme, after two big cats that were earlier translocated from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

The three-and-a-half-year-old tigress, T-123, was captured from Pench and handed over to Sahyadri reserve, in a 16-day exercise involving continuous monitoring and careful selection of a suitable big cat, strictly in accordance with prescribed protocols and scientific guidelines, officials said.

T-123 had occupied a territory in the hilly terrain and dense forests of Nagalwadi (UC) and Saleghat Range in Pench, they said.

The ecological features of this area closely resemble those of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, making T-123 an ideal candidate for translocation, the officials added. PTI ND ARU