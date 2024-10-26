Tigress translocated from TATR in Maharashtra to Odisha reserve after Centre's nod

Chandrapur, Oct 26 (PTI) A tigress from Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) was translocated to Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha on Saturday, forest department officials said here.

Advertisment

Officials from Similipal had sought a tiger and a tigress from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, after which TATR was given permission to translocate two big cats.

"A team of 25 personnel from TATR and STR studied the movement of big cats, and finally managed to capture tigress T-158 after tranquilisation in Navegaon area. The tigress is around three years old," the official said.

"The translocation took place from TATR due to rise in big cat population and subsequent animal-human conflicts. Around 22 deaths have taken place in such conflicts," he added.

Advertisment

T-158 is the fourth big cat to be sent to STR from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, the official said. PTI COR BNM