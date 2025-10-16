Tihar jail officials directed to frisk doctors separately from inmates

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Tihar security personnel have been directed to arrange separate frisking areas for doctors, following complaints from them about being frisked with inmates, officials said.

The Director General (Prisons) S B K Singh emphasised in a meeting held last month that doctors visiting or working inside prison premises must be frisked separately from inmates to ensure a respectful and appropriate process, an official said.

Following the directions, Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini jail superintendents have been instructed to set up designated enclosures at all jail entry points specifically for frisking doctors.

"Issue and maintain a suitable cloth/material enclosure in each jail facility for the purpose of separate frisking of doctors in a dignified and appropriate manner," read a circular issued by prison authorities.

The circular also asked jail superintendents to ensure that the staff designated for frisking is sensitised to handle the process with "due professionalism" and respect.

According to the official, every person who enters or exits the jail has to be frisked as per the Delhi Prison Rules.

"Most jails have a single frisking area where inmates, staff members, and doctors undergo screening. However, following concerns raised by some doctors, we are planning to create separate enclosures," he added.

The official noted that there are two hospitals located within Jail numbers 3 and 13, along with dispensaries operating round-the-clock in each jail, where medical staff are always present.

Doctors said they are needed at odd hours, and they felt that frisking them along with prisoners was not "dignified", according to the official. Their concerns were discussed, and directions were subsequently issued.

Established in 1958, Tihar Jail is one of India’s largest prison complexes, spread over more than 400 acres and comprising nine prisons. Delhi Prisons also include complexes at Rohini and Mandoli, apart from Tihar. PTI SSJ SLB PRK PRK