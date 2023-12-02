Tihar jail terminates 50 employees after biometric mismatch

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Tihar Jail administration has served termination notice to its 50 employees after a verification drive found a mismatch in their biometric identification records, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Tihar Jail administration, among these 50 terminated employees, 39 are warders, 9 are assistant superintendent and 2 are matron. The notice was served as per the direction of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB), which conducted the exams and recruited about 450 applicants to these three posts, officials said. Of these 450 employees, the biometric identification did not match for 50 of them, due to which the notice of termination has been served to them, they added.

"It is suspected that somebody else had taken their exams," an official said. All these employees were on probation period for two years, the official said, adding that they have to respond within one month on the notice. PTI ALK RPA RPA