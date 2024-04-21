Tihar jail seeking diabetologist after claiming arrangements for diabetics present in jail: Bharadwaj

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Sunday alleged that Tihar authorities have now requested a diabetologist from AIIMS in contradiction of their earlier stance of adequate medical facilities for diabetics being present in the prison.

"Yesterday (April 20), the director general (Prisons) wrote to AIIMS, asking for a diabetologist to be posted at Tihar. Kejriwal has been lodged at Tihar for nearly 20 days and they are asking for a diabetologist only now," Bharadwaj said at a press conference here.

"On the one hand, the Tihar administration says they have medical facilities and then, they are writing to AIIMS, asking for a diabetologist," the AAP leader said.

The Tihar administration responded to Bharadwaj's charge and said appropriate senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to Kejriwal through video conference on Saturday.

"After a 40-minute detailed consultation, Kejriwal was assured that there was no serious concern and was advised to continue with the prescribed medicines, which will be evaluated and reviewed regularly," a jail official said.

The video conference was organised by the Tihar Jail administration on a request by Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal. Apart from a senior specialist from the hospital, medical officers of Tihar were also on the call.

The AIIMS specialist was provided with a complete record of CGM (Glucose Monitoring Sensor) and details of diet and medicines being taken by Kejriwal.

"Neither the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors," the official added.

At the press conference, however, Bharadwaj reiterated that a "conspiracy" was being hatched to harm Kejriwal in judicial custody.

"There are two sides to it. Arvind Kejriwal says he needs insulin and he needs to consult a doctor. He said he wanted to consult his private doctor over a video call. On the other hand, BJP and Tihar Jail are saying that he is okay and doesn't need insulin. As per them, he's fine," the Delhi minister added.

On Friday, the Tihar jail administration submitted a report to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, saying that the chief minister's health was reviewed on April 10 and April 15 by a medicine specialist who advised oral anti-diabetic drugs and it is "incorrect to state that Kejriwal was denied insulin at any point of time" during his treatment.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.