Tikait speaking 'language of Pakistan,' BJP attacks farmer leader for disagreeing with IWT call-off

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait of speaking the "language of Pakistan" after he took exception to the government's decision of putting in abeyance the Indus Waters treaty in consequence to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Tikait in a video clip that made rounds on social media condemned the Pahalgam terror strike and called for the strictest action against those involved.

But he also remarked that the Narendra Modi government should not have suspended the Indus Waters treaty with Pakistan as it would affect the common people, especially farmers, in the neighbouring country.

BJP Kisan Morcha president and MP Rajkumar Chahar lashed out at Tikait and demanded that he apologise for his remarks.

"Naresh Tikait is speaking the language of Pakistan. He says the government's decision to stop water was wrong. He says that all Pakistanis are not culprits, only some people did that (terror strike)," he charged.

"I strongly condemn his remarks. He should be ashamed of making such comments. He has spoken against India. He should apologise to the people of the country," Chahar added.

The BJP leader said that the Modi government had taken tough decisions against Pakistan which included suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"In the coming days, more effective decisions will be taken," he added.

Meanwhile, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also reportedly raised questions on the government's line of action post-Pahalgam, saying the probe agencies should catch those who stand to benefit from the incident.

"Will people of Kashmir, who depend on tourism and sale of fruits-vegetables, prosper by carrying out such incident there?" he asked.

"Catch the ones who are benefitting from it(terror strike), or else such kind of incidents will continue to take place," the farmer leader added. PTI PK PK VN VN