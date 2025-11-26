Tilam Sangh, Kota held for taking bribe of Rs 30,000

Kota (Rajasthan) Nov 26 (PTI) Anti-Corruption-Bureau (ACB) unit of Baran district arrested a general manager of Tilam Sangh in Kota after he had allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 30,000 at his office in the city on Wednesday.

ACB officials recovered the alleged bribe amount from his pocket and initiated a search operation at his residence in Kota.

General manager of Tilam Sangh, Ramesh Chand Bairagi, currently posted a on contractual basis after his retirement in April this year, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.45 lakh for the renewal of Maximum Support Price (MSP) centre in Palayatha village in Baran.

Bairagi was arrested from his office in Kota after a complaint by the man who operated the MSP centre.