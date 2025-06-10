Tiles worker arrested over tribal girl's murder in Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), June 10 (PTI) The police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old tiles worker for allegedly murdering a tribal girl in this district after she rejected his marriage proposal, said an official.

Police said that the girl had gone missing on June 3 when she stepped out of her house but was later found dead.

"She was taken to a remote field and hit with stones to death following an argument. The accused person was arrested today and key evidence including his bike was seized," district Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh said addressing a press conference.

Jagadeesh said that the arrested K Naresh is a married man and a resident of Anantapur town. He was reportedly acquainted with the victim while working near her house.

The SP said that Naresh suspected the girl was close to someone else and decided to eliminate her when she refused his proposal for marriage.

He allegedly lured her on the pretext of a joy ride and took her to Gotkuru village fields, where he bludgeoned her on June 4 night using stones, said police.

Police booked Naresh under different sections of the BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 2015. PTI MS STH SA