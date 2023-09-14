Tillu gang member held for murder

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old alleged member of Tillu gang, wanted in connection with a murder case in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, was arrested from Gurgaon in Haryana, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Salman, a resident of Kapashera, they said.

"On March 17, a woman had lodged a complaint at the Kapashera police station that her son Dharmender alias Sonu, who was a criminal of his area and used to sell smack, was shot on his head. Sonu had succumbed to his injuries during treatment," said Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

During investigation, the four accused were identified as Karan, Salman, Rustam and Afroz, Yadav added.

The Special Commissioner of Police said that Karan, Rustam and Afroz were arrested, but Salman was on the run.

A Crime Branch team got a tip off and arrested Salman from Dhankot in Gurgaon, Yadav said.

Police said that multiple FIRs of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act have been registered against the accused in Haryana and Delhi.

Salman disclosed that Dharmender used to deal in drugs in the Samalkha area, police said, adding he, along with other associates argued with Dharmender over the selling of smack in the area.

They decided to eliminate Dharmender as he used to behave like a don of the area, police said. PTI BM AS SKY SKY