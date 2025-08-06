Tillu Tajpuriya gang shooter arrested after encounter in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a member of Tillu Tajpuriya gang in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Wednesday.

According to police, Manjit alias Dada was wanted in a murder case registered against him in Alipur.

On Monday, the accused was arrested for killing Karan Thapa, a known associate of the rival Gogi gang, who was gunned down in Alipur on March 28, 2025.

Based on inputs about Manjeet's movements police laid a trap in Sarojini Nagar. "When the police team intercepted him, he tried to flee and opened fire. In retaliation, the team also fired a few rounds, leading to his capture," a senior police officer said.

He said that no injuries were reported on either side during the encounter.

Manjeet, who is a history sheeter, has at least six previous cases including attempt to murder, extortion, and Arms Act violations, registered against him. He had been evading arrest since the Alipur murder, police added.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ SMV OZ OZ OZ