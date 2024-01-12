Timber mart, three commercial units gutted in fire in Thane; no casualties

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) A timber mart and three commercial units were gutted in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Friday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

The blaze erupted in the Mumbra area of the city around 5 am, following which the fire brigade and the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) were pressed into service, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The fire destroyed a timber mart, four huts, 15 two-wheelers in a spare parts shop and two commercial units dealing in scrap materials, he said.

The blaze was brought under control in an hour, and the cooling operations were completed by 8.30 am, the official said, adding that the cause and source of the fire were yet to be ascertained. PTI COR ARU