Time Capsule containing Sikkim’s cultural heritage buried for 50 Years

Gangtok, Aug 21 (PTI) The Time Capsule 2025–2075, a 32-kg rose-gold cylinder symbolically designed as a “Message for the Future,” was on Thursday sealed and buried at the Rustomji Deer Park, Tashiling Secretariat premises here, for its 50-year journey through time.

Sikkim's cultural heritage, customs and developmental achievements have been preserved for future generations in the capsule.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang performed the final sealing and burial of the capsule, crafted from surgical-grade stainless steel, at the site.

The Time Capsule will remain sealed until May 16, 2075, when it will be opened on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Sikkim’s statehood, officials said.

Addressing a gathering, Tamang described the occasion as a landmark moment in the history of Sikkim.

He said that when the capsule is opened in 2075, the tale of Sikkim's tenacity, development, and solidarity will motivate future generations. Sikkim Assembly Speaker Mingma N Sherpa and the cabinet ministers were among the prominent persons present on the occasion. PTI KDK NN