Time constraint among factors preventing diabetes care professionals from upskilling: Report

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Most healthcare professionals are eager to continuously upgrade their skills in managing diabetes, but challenges like time constraint and cost of programs prevent them from learning, a report has said.

Healthcare EdTech company Medvarsity came out with this report based on inputs from over 3,000 diabetologists and endocrinologists across India.

More than 90 per cent respondents said ongoing training is vital. However, time constraints emerged as the most common barrier for 65 per cent healthcare professionals followed by cost of programs (60 per cent) and difficulty in balancing personal and professional lives (58 per cent), it said.

Despite these hurdles, there is a strong appetite for Artificial Intelligence (AI) training, with 78 per cent of doctors wanting to learn using automated insulin dose calculators, along with high interest in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) analysis systems and diabetic retinopathy screening tools.

Prevention and management of diabetes complications is the top priority for doctors looking to enhance their expertise, with 82 per cent wanting to learn more in this area.

Following closely behind is advanced insulin management, with 78 per cent of doctors keen to sharpen their skills in this specialist field, it added.

It further showed that healthcare professionals are increasingly looking to AI to enhance diabetes management.

Early detection and diagnosis of diabetes complications (88 per cent) and personalised treatment plans (85 per cent) were the most anticipated AI applications, while 80 per cent of doctors see automated blood sugar monitoring as key, pointing to the importance of continuous monitoring in diabetes care, it added.

"We are witnessing a fundamental transformation in diabetes care that will reshape the future of medical practice. The convergence of AI technology and clinical expertise represents more than just a technological upgrade, it is a complete paradigm shift in the approach to patient care. Our report reveals that healthcare professionals aren't just passive observers in this revolution, they're actively seeking to master these new tools," Medvarsity CEO Gerald Jaideep added. PTI SM NP