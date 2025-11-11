Time for change: Kharge to voters in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) As voting for the second phase of Bihar polls got underway, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged all the voters to come out and exercise their franchise in initiating a change in the state.

In a post on X, he described Bihar as the birthplace of democracy and said the state has suffered for the last 20 years due to an "opportunistic", "corrupt" and "anti-poor" government and time has come for a change now.

"Bihar, the birthplace of democracy, has demonstrated in the first phase how enthusiastic its voters are for change. Today, in the second phase of voting, I urge you to cast your vote and encourage your relatives, friends, and neighbours to do the same," he said in his post.

"I urge every citizen to vote today, especially young people who are voting for the first time to join in this celebration of change," he also said.

Noting that Bihar needs a 'model' filled with economic development, social justice, and equality, Kharge said, "For 20 years, Bihar has suffered under an opportunistic, corrupt, and anti-poor and deprived government. Today is the time for change." The Congress chief said the time has come to provide justice to Dalits, Mahadalits, backward, extremely backward, economically weaker sections, and minority communities.

"Youth have the opportunity to secure jobs, women security, farmers their rights, and begin a new chapter of public welfare for all," he said.

Bihar recorded the "highest ever" voter turnout of over 65 per cent in the polling across 121 constituencies in the first phase of the assembly elections on November 6. Votes of both phases will be counted on November 14.

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties as the main constituents, has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate.