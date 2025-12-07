Time for Hindus to unite to prevent demographic change in Bengal: BJP leaders

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) Buoyed by the large turnout at the Gita recital event in Kolkata, West Bengal BJP leaders on Sunday said the time has come for Hindus to set aside differences and unite to prevent a demographic change in the state.

Lakhs of people from across the state, along with senior BJP leaders, joined seers and monks in reciting the shlokas of the Bhagavad Gita at the Brigade Parade Ground in the heart of the city at the event organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad.

Union MoS for Education and Development of North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar said, "Considering the state of affairs in West Bengal, we have to preempt a situation in which Hindus will become second-class citizens in their own land, if they don't turn around and show their united strength." He said, "West Bengal was created during Partition to save Hindus. Otherwise, the Bengali Hindus would have to live in East Pakistan. Such gatherings are needed for the sake of Bengali Hindus." Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Bengali Hindus were the worst hit in the Partition.

"Our Hindu brothers are victims of atrocities in Bangladesh. Temples and mutts are being vandalised there. To prevent a similar situation in West Bengal, monks have taken the responsibility to awaken the Hindus," he said.

"We had built a Ram temple, and now we will continue to host such gatherings on a regular basis," he added.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the state witnessed a grand gathering of Hindus, and he felt blessed to have been a part of it.

On the claim that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was invited to the programme but she did not respond, Adhikari said, "If someone is a true Hindu, he or she must not ignore such invites. If they do, I have to doubt if he or she really is (a Hindu)." PTI SUS AMR BSM SOM