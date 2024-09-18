'Time for new electoral era': Tripura CM on simultaneous polls

Agartala, Sep 18 (PTI) Hailing the Union Cabinet's decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said it would usher in a new electoral era.

Saha said it was a landmark decision taken under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

"Now, it's time for a new electoral era with 'One Nation, One Election' initiative. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble PM for this historic move; it will be a 'milestone' in ensuring political stability, transparent and cost-effective electoral process," he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by a panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

The high-level committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days. PTI PS SOM