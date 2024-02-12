Time for opposition to sit home and meditate, says Virendra Kumar post Bihar floor test

Indore: Union Minister Virendra Kumar on Monday ridiculed the opposition and said time had come for them to sit home and meditate.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has walked out of the Congress-led opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary has allied with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have announced they would fight Lok Sabha polls alone, Kumar pointed out.

Speaking to reporters here, the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister said, "This was nothing but growing despair and disappointment. Time has come for the opposition to sit at home and meditate. Despair in the opposition has grown after the results of the Assembly polls in five states last year." Many opposition members were missing on the last day of the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha and this foretells that they would not be winning the upcoming polls and returning to Parliament, the Union minister asserted.

The NDA will retain power and the country will scale new heights in the next five years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a caste census, Kumar claimed the former was facing a crisis of faith in his own party and, therefore, would not be able to win the trust of the people.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was in despair and disappointment as his colleagues run away during difficult times and leave him alone to tackle such situations, Kumar claimed.

Earlier, Kumar participated in a job fair held at the Central School of Armament and Warfare Skills (CSWT) of the Border Security Force (BSF).