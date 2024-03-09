Time for 'Samvidhaan Manthan': Akhilesh Yadav targets PM Modi

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the one meant to save the Constitution and the democracy.

Advertisment

"This is the election to save the Constitution and the democracy. This is the election to save reservation and save one's own honour. At one point in time, 'Samudra Manthan' (churning of the sea) had taken place. This is the time for 'Samvidhaan Manthan'," Yadav told reporters at his party office here.

"On one hand, there are people who want to defend the Constitution, and on the other hand, there are people who want to end the Constitution," he added.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said the people of Uttar Pradesh give a grand welcome and also bid a great farewell.

Advertisment

"Those who had come (to power) in 2014, they are going (out) in 2024. 10 years was the time of Hitler. He could not stay there for more than 10 years," Yadav said.

"So, his (apparently pointing towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 10 years have also been completed,' he added.

Adolf Hitler was the Fuhrer of Germany from August 2, 1934, to April 30, 1945. He was the Chancellor of Germany from January 30, 1933, to April 30, 1945.

Advertisment

The SP chief also took an apparent jibe at newly-inducted minister Om Prakash Rajbhar (without taking his name) and said there will be elections by the time a department is allocated (to him) and principal secretary appointed.

Yadav claimed that nearly one lakh farmers in the country have committed suicide since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

He added that his party will give a legal guarantee for MSP if voted to power.

"The demands made by the farmers are just. The MSP should be implemented and there should be a legal guarantee because agriculture is the backbone of the economy. If the farmers and agriculture get destroyed, the economy will also be adversely affected," he said.