Time has come to awaken public consciousness where respect for women is increased: Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Asserting that the real strength of the country lay in the empowerment of women, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the time had come to awaken a public consciousness where "respect for women is increased, and no woman feels unsafe at any time, in any place".

In a video message at the News18 SheShakti Summit - 2024, she said strict laws had been made regarding women's safety in the country.

"Yet, it is unfortunate that feelings of insecurity still exist. The constant struggle of women is against the social narrowmindedness and conservatism that consider them weak," Murmu said.

Although many changes have occurred, some social prejudices remain deeply rooted, creating barriers to women's equality, the president was quoted as having said in a press release by the organisers.

"As a society, we all need to look within ourselves and ask some hard questions. Where have we gone wrong? What can we do to improve? The safety and dignity of women are crucial for the development and success of any nation. It has become essential for all of us to come together and pledge to protect the honour and dignity of the women in our country and ensure their progress," she said.

Murmu said women were the true manifestation of power.

"The real strength of our nation lies in the empowerment of women. Our women have always demonstrated resilience, strength, and courage, moving forward despite all obstacles," she said.

The president added, "The time has come for us to awaken a public consciousness where respect for women is increased, and no woman feels unsafe at any time, in any place." Women are considered the embodiment of power in India, she said. "In the centuries-old culture of India, our country has been given the status of the motherland. We regard our birthplace as a mother and refer to the earth as a mother. In this way, Indian soil has a tradition of holding women in the highest respect and reverence." This year's SheShakti Summit, which returned for a second season with the theme "Breaking Barriers", talks about how women are redefining success and driving transformative change.

PTI AKV SZM