Time has come to expose corrupt leaders in Himachal: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Apr 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday on Saturday said the time has come to expose the corrupt leaders in the state and teach them a lesson.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers and office bearers of the Shimla parliamentary constituency, Sukhu said the Congress has this time fielded two new experienced and energetic leaders in Mandi and Shimla constituencies.

The chief minister said the BJP will have to face a crushing defeat in all four Lok Sabha seats and six assembly by-elections in the state.

He appealed to all party workers to unite and work to win the elections.

Sukhu said that the Congress would soon announce its candidates for the remaining two constituencies.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Saturday organised a meeting at the Rajiv Bhawan here to chalk out the strategy for the Shimla parliamentary constituency.

A similar meeting was organised on Friday to formulate the party's strategy for the Mandi seat.

During the meeting, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said the party is in a very strong position in Shimla and will mark a victory with huge margin.

She also welcomed former Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Gangu Ram Musafir back into the party. Musafir, who had earlier left the Congress, rejoined the party on Saturday.

Vinod Sultanpuri, the Congress candidate for the Shimla parliamentary constituency, while thanking the party high command said that he would work for development and solve all issues of the people of the constituency. PTI/COR AS AS