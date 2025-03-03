Time has come to launch NRC in Jharkhand, drive out Bangladeshi intruders: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Raking up the issue of alleged demographic changes in Jharkhand, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday said the time has come for the Union government to consider the creation of a national register of citizens (NRC) in the state and drive out illegal Bangladeshi immigrants "in handcuffs".

The Godda MP claimed that the population of tribals in Jharkhand has come down to 28 per cent as per the 2011 Census from 45 per cent earlier and alleged “Islamisation” of the state by the ruling JMM-Congress for political gains.

They are only engaged in corruption and appeasement politics for votes, he charged.

“Jharkhand is sitting on such a volcano today… It is ready to merge with Bangladesh because Bangladeshi intruders (illegal immigrants) have completely changed its demography,” Dubey told PTI Videos.

“Now the time has come when the government of India will have to think about Jharkhand in a different way. NRC is the only alternative left. Implement NRC. Catch Bangladeshis and drive them away.

"Drive them out in handcuffs as Trump (administration) deported illegal immigrants (from the US) in handcuffs,” he added.

Asked if he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue, the BJP MP said there is no need for it as Shah is already aware of the matter.

“The home minister knows it. He wants it. That’s why you saw that soon after the formation of the government in Delhi, the home minister (Shah) held a meeting here. He is also concerned about Jharkhand. The prime minister is equally concerned,” Dubey told PTI Video.

“There is no need to speak with anyone. Now is the time to implement it,” he said.

Shah on Friday directed the Delhi Police to take stringent action against the networks that help illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas entering India, saying it is an issue of national security and should be dealt with strictly.

Chairing a meeting to review the national capital's law-and-order situation, he said strict action should also be taken against police stations and sub-divisions that consistently perform poorly.

Dubey said the "demographic changes" in Jharkhand are not a political issue for the BJP.

“It is all about protecting Adivasis in Jharkhand," he said.

"Adivasi population has come down to 28 per cent as per the 2011 Census from 45 per cent. Now it must have climbed down to 23-24 per cent. If Adivasis become extinct, what kind of politics will we do? Jharkhand was formed for the betterment of Adivasis," he added.

The BJP MP claimed that the prevailing situation in Jharkhand is "alarming" and said that the delimitation exercise could not be taken up in Jharkhand because the number of seats reserved for Adivasis (Scheduled Tribes) was coming down.

“A time will come when the number of their assembly seats will come down to 10-15 from the current 27-28 and the number of Lok Sabha seats, which is five at present, will come down to 1-2,” he said, adding “It’s an alarming situation and we will not let this happen”. PTI PK RT RT