Time has come when Bihar has to play its role in protecting democracy, Constitution: Kharge

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday greeted people on 'Bihar Diwas' and said the time has come when the state has to play its role in protecting democracy and the Constitution.

In a post on X, the Congress president said the birthplace of democracy, Bihar is the land of knowledge.

"It was from Bihar that Gandhi ji strengthened the voice of Indians against the British rule. Hearty wishes and congratulations to all people of the state on Bihar Day," Kharge said in his post.

"The chapter of social justice, equality and inclusive development is going to begin soon in Bihar. Now the time has come when Bihar has to play its role to protect democracy and the Constitution," he said in his post in Hindi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also greeted people of Bihar on their state formation day.

Bihar's rich culture, civilization, knowledge and art have enhanced the prestige of India and shown direction for centuries, Gandhi said in his post on X.

Heartiest greetings of Bihar Day to all the residents of the state, he said.

The state was carved out of the then Bengal presidency in 1912 on this day.

Bihar goes to polls later this year. PTI SKC AS AS