Time has not yet come for Dalit to become CM of Karnataka: Minister Muniyappa

Bengaluru, Apr 19 (PTI) Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa on Saturday claimed that the time has not yet come for a "Dalit to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka", and that it is not appropriate to speak on the matter now, as Siddaramaiah is currently the CM and will continue in the post.

Stating that the high command will decide on all such matters, including the appointment of a new Congress state president, and that everyone will abide by the decision, he, however, acknowledged that there is a request from the Dalit community to be given a chance when the time comes.

"We currently have a chief minister. Siddaramaiah is the CM, and the high command will take a decision. Congress has always been committed to providing equality to all communities—socially, educationally, and economically," said the senior Congress leader from the Dalit community, in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters, Muniyappa recalled that when Dharam Singh was chief minister, he had said that a senior leader like Mallikarjun Kharge should succeed him. Later, when Siddaramaiah became CM in 2013, Muniyappa had urged that G Parameshwara, who was the party president at the time, be made deputy chief minister, despite him losing the election.

"There is a wish that someone from the Dalit community should be given the CM post. But it seems the time has not yet come for that. When we already have a chief minister, we cannot discuss such matters. The party president's post is also under the high command’s purview. When to change the president, and how to decide these matters—that's entirely the high command’s call," he added.

The demand for a Dalit CM has been a long-debated issue within the Congress. Senior leaders from the community, such as G Parameshwara and H C Mahadevappa, both ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, have spoken on the subject in the past.

Stressing that Siddaramaiah will continue as the chief minister and that there is no difference of opinion on this, Muniyappa also said that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will remain the party president, and there is consensus on that as well.

"When the time for change comes, the high command will make the decision. It is not something we can do at our level. The appeal from these communities is simple: give us an opportunity. And we will abide by whatever decision the high command takes," he said.

There has been speculation within political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, about a possible change in the chief minister later this year, citing a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

However, such discussions have taken a backseat following firm instructions from the party high command.

There has also been talk of changing the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president—a post Shivakumar continues to hold well beyond the usual tenure.

A section of party leaders, while openly expressing interest in the position, have argued that Shivakumar should not hold two posts—Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President—any longer, in line with the party’s ‘one man, one post’ policy, and that a new president should be appointed soon. PTI KSU SSK KH