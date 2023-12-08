Time of post-lunch session of Rajya Sabha changed to 2 pm from 2.30 pm on Fridays: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Friday said the time of the post-lunch session of the House has been changed to 2 pm from 2.30 pm on Fridays earlier in line with the Lok Sabha schedule.

Advertisment

After the listed papers were tabled in the Rajya Sabha in the morning session, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK pointed out the change of time printed on the business schedule of the day and wanted to know the reason.

"The convention is that on Friday the afternoon session convenes at 2.30 pm. But today in the revised list of business, we have received it as 2 pm. When such a decision was arrived at, the members were not aware. We would like to know why there was such a change," Siva remarked.

To this, the chairman said the time was changed by him during the last session itself as the afternoon session in the Lok Sabha starts at 2 pm.

Advertisment

"This is not being done for today. This has already been done earlier by me. And the reason was given. Lok Sabha sits at 2 pm. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being integral parts of Parliament need to adhere to the same time to the extent possible. Therefore it was 2 pm on earlier occasion as directed by me. So this is not a beginning today," Dhankhar said.

Meanwhile, another DMK member M M Abdullah stood up and pointed out that the 2.30 pm time for post-lunch session was kept so that Muslim members could offer prayers on Friday.

Responding to his statement, Dhankhar said, "Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have members drawn from all sections of the society. Lok Sabha sits at 2 pm. There are members from every segment. Consciously, after due deliberation, I had effected it, indicated to the House and this was already in place in the last session." The chairman reiterated that the Rajya Sabha will meet after lunch at 2 pm, being in line with the time frame indicated by the Lok Sabha. PTI MJH KKS NKD MJH NSD