Time to bid farewell to DMK government: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was time to bid farewell to the "corrupt" DMK government in Tamil Nadu as he kick-started the NDA campaign for the assembly elections in the next few months.

"Tamil Nadu is with NDA! I'll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Madhuranthakam later today," Modi said in a post on X.

"Tamil Nadu has decided that it's time to bid farewell to the corrupt DMK Government," the prime minister said.

Modi said the NDA's governance record and commitment to regional aspirations were striking a chord with the people of the state.

NDA leaders, including the major constituent, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, will participate in the mega poll rally at Madhuranthakam. PTI SKU DV DV