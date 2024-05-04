Time to choose new PM to correct politics of country, says Priyanka Gandhi

Davangere (Karnataka), May 4 (PTI) Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bringing down the dignity of the office he holds through his speeches during the election campaign, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that it is time to choose a new PM to "correct" the politics of the country.

At an election rally here, she also targeted Modi for campaigning in favour of NDA's candidate from Hassan and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing changes of sexual abuse.

"There has been a good tradition of electing the Prime Minister in this country and several legends have been the Prime Ministers of the country like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Two other Prime Ministers sacrificed their life for the country. When you elect a PM, you will have complete respect for him and you expect him to keep up the dignity of the position he holds," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Referring to the Prajwal Revanna case while addressing a public meeting here, she said, "But today, our Prime Minister comes on the stage with such a leader who has sexually abused several women, and seeks votes in his name." "When things (facts) come out, the person (accused) escapes from the country, and the Prime Minister and the Home Minister don't even get to know. They speak before people as though they didn't know anything. They know everything as to who is where, where he is going, but this leader escaped and they didn't know," she added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present at the rally held in favour of Congress candidate from Davangere Lok Sabha segment which goes to polls on May 7.

Accusing the Prime Minister of bringing down the dignity of the post he holds through his speeches during the election, Priyanka Gandhi said, on one hand he speaks about making women self-reliant, but on the other hand stands on the side of offenders against women.

"From which mouth he says that they will protect women? ... on the election stage he speaks about Pakistan, when the elections are in India....did you expect this from your Prime Minister after ten years rule," she asked.

"Time has come for you to choose a new Prime Minister. Time has come for you to correct the politics of the country like you did in Karnataka. It's your country, It is your responsibility to protect it," she added.

She alleged that BJP has "good contact" with big billionaires who control the media so that they don't "show the truth".

Efforts are on to shut the voices of those who raise their voice against Modi and BJP, and efforts are on to suppress and threaten opposition leaders, she claimed, adding that "for the first time in our history" two chief ministers are in jail during elections. PTI KSU SDP