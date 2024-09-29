'Time to Come Home': Book deep dives into themes of self-love, personal growth

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A new book titled "Time to Come Home" by award-winning psychologist and life coach Damini Grover serves as a transformative guide, diving deep into themes of self-love and personal growth to help readers reconnect with their true selves.

Grover through personal anecdotes, professional insights and beautiful illustrations provides readers with a roadmap to understand and practice self-love in their everyday lives.

Published by Hay House India, it also highlights the "common misconceptions and deep-seated beliefs that hinder individuals from nurturing a loving relationship with oneself".

"Genuine, whole-hearted love is about taking care of others and providing them with what they need to bloom. It is all about nurturing and nourishment... Love is love, whether you give it to yourself or someone else, there is nothing wrong or catastrophic about it," the author said in a statement.

So, whether one is seeking to overcome self-doubt or simply cultivate a deeper sense of self-acceptance, the book, according to the publishing house, serves as a "compassionate companion".

"It deals with the struggles people face in embracing self-love, exploring the root causes of reluctance, and experiencing the transformative power of self-compassion," it added.

The book's foreword is written by screenwriter Ritesh Shah, known for his work on films such as "Pink", "Kahaani" and "Raid".

"I have always held a simplistic thought that I am truly able to love others, be empathetic and show kindness towards them because I nurture those same feelings towards myself as well.

"That belief of mine finds a great resonance here. The book clears the most common misconceptions about self love effectively, clearly, and with logic and credible instances," Shah writes in his praise for the book.

Grover previously authored Hindi poetry book "Rehguzar" and self-help book "The Intentional Being".

"Time to Come Home", priced at Rs 292, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG RDS RDS