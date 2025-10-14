Time to expand bilateral ties between India, Mongolia: President Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said it is time to further expand bilateral ties between India and Mongolia by adding contemporary dimensions of cooperation.

Welcoming Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and his delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said that shared cultural heritage and democratic values are the foundation of India-Mongolia relations.

India and Mongolia are 'Strategic Partners', 'Third Neighbours', and 'Spiritual Neighbours', the President said.

Murmu said India attaches the highest priority to its development and capacity-building partnership with Mongolia, and is fully committed to the timely completion of all the projects currently underway, which will emerge as lasting symbols of India-Mongolia friendship and cooperation.

The President also appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries, as members of the Global South, in multilateral fora, including at the United Nations.

Both leaders agreed that it is time to further expand the bilateral ties between the two countries by adding new and contemporary dimensions of cooperation that will benefit the people of both countries, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Murmu termed the visit very special as the two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of their relations.

The President noted that during the visit of the President of Mongolia, several decisions were taken to strengthen cultural relations and development partnership between the two countries.

Murmu said that over the past 25 years, India has undertaken various cultural projects in Mongolia, including the restoration of Buddhist monasteries and the reprinting of ancient manuscripts.

Also, India is a natural destination for Mongolian Buddhist monks to pursue spiritual education, the President said.

She expressed confidence that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the cultural exchange programme concluded today will provide a strong foundation for further promoting cultural exchanges.

Murmu also hosted a banquet in the Mongolian President's honour. PTI AKV VN VN