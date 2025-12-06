Time to fight against forces 'trampling' Constitutional values: Congress

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday said it is time to "fight against forces that are trampling Constitutional values," and stressed the need to strengthen the idea of India envisioned by Dr B R Ambedkar.

Sapkal visited 'Chaityabhoomi' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area to pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary, observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din'.

"The Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar continues to guide the nation like a beacon. But some forces are rising against these Constitutional values. It has become necessary to fight them to build the India that the Constitution desires," he said.

Slavery and exploitation were a stigma on society across the world, and Dr Ambedkar gave a call for equality and justice, Sapkal noted.

Ambedkar fought for the poor, the deprived and the oppressed and sowed the seeds of equality through the Constitution, he added.

On the demand to name a Metro station after Dr Ambedkar, Sapkal alleged, "The names of Metro stations are given to those industrialists who fund the government through electoral bonds. So even if the demand is justified, the BJP government may not agree." The Congress leader said naming public projects should reflect the heritage of that area.

On the delay in the Indu Mill memorial for Dr Ambedkar, Sapkal claimed, "Projects from which the BJP gets huge benefits are given priority. The memorial of Shivaji Maharaj in the sea and Babasaheb's memorial at Indu Mill are being delayed deliberately." Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said all efforts will made to ensure completion of the grand memorial of Dr Ambedkar at Indu Mill in Mumbai's Dadar area by December 6 next year.

Asked about the IndiGo flight disruptions, Sapkal claimed, "The BJP government has given a free hand to private companies. There is no control and passengers are being exploited. The IndiGo incident exposes the failure and negligence of the BJP government." PTI MR GK