Time to free Delhi of AAP’s 'extremely poor' governance: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the time has come to free Delhi from the group of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP which has provided “extremely poor governance” in the national capital.

Campaigning door-to-door in the Panckuian Road locality in New Delhi, Vaishnaw urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the February 5 assembly elections in Delhi.

“We are at a crucial stage. Everyone has seen how Kejriwal, with his extremely poor governance, has pushed this beautiful city of Delhi into serious problems. Now, the time has come to free ourselves from this and take Delhi forward,” Vaishnaw, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

“It is essential that on election day (Feb 5), everyone remembers to step out by 8 am and also encourage others to go out and vote,” the bureaucrat-turned-politician said.

The BJP has asked several of its Union ministers and chief ministers to campaign for the Delhi polls.

Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) and Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) addressed election rallies in Delhi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed separate rallies in the national capital. PTI SKU RHL