New Delhi (PTI): The BJP on Tuesday slammed the opposition for submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office, saying the time has come for India to "impeach" Rahul Gandhi and the Congress from politics.

"Those who have been impeached of their consciousness are the ones who want to impeach all the constitutional posts of India," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters when asked about the opposition's notice.

The BJP also alleged that the Congress and its allies have been attacking constitutional institutions and posts at the behest of US-based billionaire George Soros since the BJP-NDA returned to power for a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The comments came after the opposition submitted a notice for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office, for disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for the suspension of eight MPs.

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK.

The TMC MPs, however, did not sign the notice and were not a party to it.

Reacting sharply to the opposition's move, Patra said, "The entire country is watching the behaviour of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in the House." At the behest of Gandhi, an attempt was made to gherao the prime minister's seat so that they could do something to harm him, the BJP MP alleged.

"What kind of thinking is this? I think the entire country will now have to think over this. The time has come for India to impeach Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party from politics," Patra told reporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

The BJP leader also slammed the TMC for giving a call to the opposition parties to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Parliament, saying those who have been "impeached" by the people want to impeach the "entire world".

"Abhishek Banerjee was saying he will get the chief election commissioner impeached and removed. This is a new fashion these days," he said, adding, "What a joke it is. It doesn't happen like this."

Patra said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling TMC, who are calling Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll "anti-democratic", received a "severe jolt" from the Supreme Court after it made it clear on Monday that it will not allow anyone to create any impediment in the completion of the exercise.

After the Supreme Court's observations and decision on the SIR exercise, Banerjee should now hold a press conference and answer all the questions, the BJP leader demanded.