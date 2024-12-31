Time to rededicate towards realising Constitution makers' vision: Dhankhar in New Year's Eve message

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Extending new year greetings to citizens, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said it is time for Indians to rededicate themselves towards realising the vision of our Constitution makers.

In his message on New Year's Eve, Dhankhar said the coming year marks our entry into the final quarter of our Constitution's centenary, which he said is a profound milestone reflecting our democracy's enduring commitment to constitutional values, and India's emergence as a global economic hub.

"Time for us to rededicate ourselves towards realising the vision of our Constitution makers while advancing towards 'Viksit Bharat' at 2047," the vice president said.

People of the country should move forward with determination, nurturing democratic values with a resolve to always keep the nation first, he added. PTI NAB ARI