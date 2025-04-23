Time to show India''s strength to Pakistan: Himanta on Pahalgam terror attack

Guwahati, Apr 23 (PTI) A day after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the time has come to demonstrate India's strength to Pakistan and deal firmly with its sympathisers within the country.

Sarma claimed that the terrorists killed people in south Kashmir after asking about their religion and targeted only Hindus.

The Assam CM claimed, "This is the first time that terrorists asked about religion before killing the people. Our people should understand that for Pakistan, there is no OBC, SC and ST among Hindus. It is only Hindus." Terrorists struck at Baisaran in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 30-year-old local pony ride operator, was among the deceased. He was laid to rest on Wednesday at the ancestral graveyard at his Hapatnard village in Pahalgam with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah turning up to offer 'fatiha' to him and hailing his courage to stand up against the armed assailants.

He strongly believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "handle" Pakistan, but it is time to know those who live in India and behave like Pakistanis.

He alleged that these people are trying to divide the Hindus and the society.

"They are more dangerous. The time has come to show our strength to Pakistan and its friends inside our country. I strongly believe that the nation will definitely teach them a lesson," the Assam CM asserted.

Sarma said that what happened in Pahalgam is really concerning and is beyond any words to condemn it, and alleged that the Pakistani Army chief had threatened the Hindus seven days ago, and now the incident has taken place.

"We have political leaders in India who search for castes among the Hindus, but terrorists do not look for castes. If you are Hindu, then they will kill you. If you belong to other religions, then you are alive," Sarma said. PTI TR TR BDC