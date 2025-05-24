Time to stand united against terror, political brickbats can wait: Supriya Sule

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said she will convey to world leaders India's firm resolve to fight against terrorism and its supporters and there was no room for politics on the issue of Operation Sindoor as she leads a multi-party delegation to four countries, starting with Qatar.

Sule, the working president of the NCP-SP, is leading a delegation comprising BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin to Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt.

"This is not about politics, this is about India. The attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam was an attack on the soul of India. Our response to it was measured, to send a clear message of zero tolerance to terror," Sule told reporters here.

On attempts to politicise the issue by the Congress, Sule said NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar had made it clear on behalf of the party that this was not a time to indulge in politics or resort to criticism.

"We all have some tough questions for the government, but this is the time to stand united with the government. This is the time to show that India is united and has zero tolerance for terrorism. This is not a time to indulge in political brickbats. This will be our policy whosoever is in power – Nation first, State next, then party, followed by family," Sule said.

The delegation will first travel to Qatar, which is considered to wield influence in the West Asian region and has a role as a mediator in regional conflicts.

The Sule-led group will travel to South Africa, which holds the current G-20 Presidency and then head to Ethiopia, which is also the home to the African Union. The delegation will visit Egypt, an influential country in the Arab world.

Sule said the Ministry of External Affairs had chalked out a detailed programme for the 10-day visit during which the delegation will meet a cross-section of the leadership of the respective countries.

"This is a time to tell the world that India is united against terrorism and its sponsors," Sule said.

India's multi-party delegations to different countries will emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism and assert that the recent conflict was triggered by the Pahalgam terror strike and not Operation Sindoor as alleged by Islamabad.