Time to support PM Modi for his pro-farmer stand against US pressure: Jakhar

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday called on all stakeholders, including farmers, to set aside politics and stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi "in national interest" for his "resolute stand" in favour of farmers against US pressure to allow its agricultural products into Indian markets.

In a statement here, Jakhar said the US, which considers itself "the global enforcer", has imposed stringent tariff restrictions on India.

However, Modi understands that allowing the US agricultural products into India would devastate Indian farmers, and thus, he has refused to bow to this pressure, the Punjab BJP leader said.

Jakhar emphasised that at a time when major global powers have succumbed to the US demands, Modi prioritised the interests of Indian farmers and refused to open Indian markets to the US.

He appealed to farmers and farmer organisations, stating that this is the time to stand firmly with the PM in the interest of the nation, so he can fight for farmers' rights with even greater resolve.

On August 15, Modi said India would not compromise on the interests of farmers, livestock rearers and fishermen, asserting that he is standing like a wall to protect them.

The remarks were significant as the US is seeking duty concessions from India in agriculture and dairy sectors in the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), being negotiated between the two countries.

The US has also imposed steep tariffs on India. Trump has ratcheted up tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, which will come into effect from August 27. At present, an additional 25 per cent tariffs are there on Indian goods entering the US market.

Referring to the AAP government's recent move of withdrawing the land pooling policy, Jakhar said it was only the BJP that made every possible effort to protect farmers' land and built public opinion against the policy.

"Due to the BJP's pressure and the strong opposition from Punjab's people, the government was forced to withdraw this policy," he said.

Jakhar added that the people of Punjab have now clearly understood who engages in politics in the name of farmers and who truly stands with them in difficult times.

He stressed that this is the time to identify those who "exploit farmers" for political gain while doing nothing substantial for them. In contrast, the BJP took a firm stand against the land pooling policy in Punjab and stood strongly with farmers, Jakhar said.

