Time to wage war against feudal system that oppresses poor people, tribals, Dalits: Soren

Ranchi, Feb 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president and former chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, has said that the time has come to wage a war against a feudal system that oppresses poor people, Dalits and tribals.

The JMM leader also claimed that his arrest was "planned".

"I will not cow down...Ultimately truth will prevail," Soren said in a video message recorded just before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and released on Thursday.

He was arrested on Wednesday night by the central agency in the money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state Transport Minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

"We will have to wage a war against a feudal system that oppresses poor people, Dalits and tribals," he said.

Soren also claimed that he was not linked to the money laundering case in which he was arrested.

"The ED has come to arrest me. After questioning me for the entire day, they decided to arrest me in a planned manner in an issue which is not linked to me. They hatched a conspiracy against me. They (ED) found no evidence and tried to tarnish my image by conducting raids in Delhi," Soren said in the video message.

The JMM leader was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case at his official residence.

He vowed to continue his fight for the cause of tribals, Dalits and poor people. PTI NAM NN BDC